Stream DJ Khaled’s New Album ‘Khaled Khaled’ Featuring JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and More

DJ Khaled’s star-studded new album is here and Lenny S, who served as the A&R for the project, said it was “for the culture.”

Khaled Khaled features guest appearances by JAY-Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Migos, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

The 14-track project features iconic collaborations like “Sorry Not Sorry” or some unexpected ones like H.E.R. and the Migos.

Like he would say, Khaled’s got another one. Listen to DJ Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled below:

The most highly-anticipated track was the collaboration was with Hov and Nas.

The New York rappers take turns reflecting on their humble beginnings and their unprecedented runs after DJ Khaled‘s signature introduction.

