Coi Leray had our mouths gaped wide open last week when she posted this stunner-two ponytails with a zig zag part and nineties inspired pom-pom hair accessories onto her instagram. Even if it was just a tease for a night, Big Purr fans were living for her new look by complimenting her with thousands of fire and heart emoji’s.

No, there’s nothing new about two pony’s, most of us have been rocking them since grade school (baby hair included).But lately, all the girls on #hairtok and our favorite celebs seem to have rediscovered the style. This look proves to be both playful, fun and something different from our go to staple, the Ponytail. Also, it’s easy to do and works for every hair type. You can get this look with your own natural hair or by grabbing a few extensions (in the texture of your choice), your favorite gel ( to slick down your base) and hair accessories from an elastic band to crystal hair clips. Looking for some inspiration? Take a look at some of our favorite celebrity and influencer two pony looks.

Advertisement

Rubi Rose smooths the top and adds texture at the ends with her natural curls and waves

Tokyo Styles goes straight cheerleader on us with high ponys braided down and curled securing the ends with elastics

Jada Cheaves adds inches to this look while keeping hers braided to the ends

Santana Fox takes it up a few notches with hombre pink ends and accessories

Yara Shahidi is layed and swooped using her natural curls to create this look

Although this look is over a year old we couldn’t feature two pony’s without showing Mary J. Blige’s iconic blonde buns