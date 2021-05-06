The International Olympic Committee bans BLM from games. After a plethora of instances where Black people lost their lives at the hands of the police, the world stood together to protest it. The lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery were taken before their time due to these volatile acts of racial injustice. As NBA players returned to play last July, after nearly 4 months of stoppage due to the pandemic, social justice stood at the forefront.

Their messaging echoed the fight against racial injustice as players were given the option to wear words on the back of their jerseys as a reminder to fans. In addition, the NBA bubble courts had the words “Black Live Matter” printed on the hardwood floors. Prior to games, players held hands and exemplified Colin Kaepernick by kneeling.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics games were postponed to 2021. At a press conference, the International Olympics Committee announced that players are banned from wearing any clothing that symbolizes a project for racial injustice.

“A very clear majority of athletes said that they think it’s not appropriate to demonstrate or express their views on the field of play, at the official ceremonies or at the podium,” said IOC Athletes’ Commission chief, Kirsty Coventry.

“So our recommendation is to preserve the podium, field of play and official ceremonies from any kind of protest or demonstrations or acts perceived as such.”

Given what has transpired in the past year, you would think otherwise.

Athletes have yet to respond to the suggested ban.