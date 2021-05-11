Not again! Jania Meshell is currently finding herself in another breakup with her boxer boo Devin Haney with a side of social media back and forth. It all began after Jania and Devin both stated that they were single on their Instagram stories, which surprised fans, considering that Jania got Devin’s name tattooed on her not too long ago and also because the two just celebrated Mother’s Day two days ago on May 9th where Devin gifted Jania with two Cartier bracelets.

Jania took to her Instagram to announce the news with a story post, “Single 4Life” followed up with “I Promise this time.” TheShadeRoom posted the news of their breakup, which led to 1017 rapper Pooh Shiesty letting it be known that “she was in my dm.”

Once the comment began to catch the attention of the viewers, Jania cleared the air and posted the alleged DM that the “Back in Blood” rapper is referring to. “Ohh this the DM you referring to ?” Jania wrote over an image of the two’s DM. “8 months ago?”

Jania then continued to explain herself and added that people are only interested in having relations with her because of who her baby father is, NBA YoungBoy.

While Jania was explaining her truth, Pooh Shiesty took to Instagram saying to cut the cap. “That sh*t cap I aint say that lame ass sh*t I dont know that girl,” he stated. “Where that even come from.”

“Should’ve known she was a bird when she asked me to b her boyfriend first,” Devin posted on his story.

Will Devin and Jania hash this out or is it really over this time? Check out the screenshots below.

Oop looks like Jania Meshell responds to an alleged deleted comment from Pooh Shiesty 👀 via @theshaderoomteens @the38babyshaderooom pic.twitter.com/Kn6eIbNcrt — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) May 11, 2021