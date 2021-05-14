According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, producer Mally Mall has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for running a prostitution operation.

Mall, whose real name is Jamal Rashid, was handed down his sentence in a federal courtroom yesterday, with court documents saying that Rashid covered his illegal operation with escort businesses for 12 years. The FBI says since 2014, Rashid “persuaded, induced, enticed and caused” hundreds of women to engage in prostitution. Even though Rashid produced records for several prominent artists including Snoop Dogg and Chris Brown, he reportedly earned millions from his prostitution ring.

The courts allege that women were provided housing and use of Mall’s expensive vehicles in exchange for giving up most of their earnings. “High priority” girls would give up almost all of their earnings, while “independent contractors” kept half of what they earned. Authorities say women were not allowed to date and were coerced into getting tattoos of him in order to show their loyalty.

Advertisement

In 2019, Rashid took a plea deal in the case and pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity. According to the agreement, he was facing between one and 33 months in prison.