Snoop Dogg’s sports banter has found a home on Peacock and he will be bringing Kevin Hart with him. The Doggfather has agreed with NBCUniversal’s Upfronts presentation by Kevin Hart for two series.

In addition to a sports show that features both stars, Snoop will host a series about the world’s dumbest criminals.

Hart added his Laugh Out Loud network will be “working on some more hilarious content that will be coming to you soon.”

Deadline reveals these series are a part of a multi-year deal with Peacock that was inked last year. LOL will also produce producing a Kevin Hart stand-up comedy special, an original interview series, Hart to Heart hosted by the comedian, among other series.