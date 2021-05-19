Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams Seemingly End Their Feuds By Giving Each Other Their Flowers

Nicki Minaj and Wendy Williams Seemingly End Their Feuds By Giving Each Other Their Flowers

Wendy Williams has previously shaded Nicki Minaj for marrying a registered sex offender, but it looks like they’re in a new space.

“Nicki, to me, is definitely an icon and definitely a legend,” said Williams in a recent episode of her popular talk show. “She’s done things that these young girls haven’t even touched, even though they have hit music, but Nicki is different than the rest.”

It was a brief mention but it was enough to set the Twitterverse on fire.

Advertisement

First time wendy ever said anything positive about nicki so shes still on watch ⚠️ ⛔️ #NICKIMINAJ #BeamMeUpScotty https://t.co/foSd3d7hI4 — SEEING GREEN TAKEOVER💚 (@LiDreday) May 17, 2021

Ok barbz after seeing that Nicki gave Wendy props in return, I can see that this is going to be peaceful and prosperous era which includes us not starting any drama online that will in turn disturb nickis peace @NICKIMINAJ 🙏🏾🦄 — CHANNELNICKIMINAJ (@BIGBARB4LIFE) May 18, 2021

Charlamagne Wendy Williams the City Girls the main components of the hate train are throwing flowers left and right but I still don’t trust them 😂 #NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/LyEknNomcH — Diana Armstrong aka Diamond (@nappykid4rom989) May 18, 2021

Nicki caught wind of the comments and took the time out to give Wendy her flowers too. “You’re an icon & legend as well @wendyshow,” the rapper commented on a fan page.

Check out the clip below:

Wendy Williams says @NICKIMINAJ is both a legend and icon! pic.twitter.com/aBDoWONAwt — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) May 17, 2021

The kind words from Wendy Williams come after Yung Miami and Lil Yachty both asked to be unblocked from Nicki Minaj.

They caught themselves entangled in the beef between the Queen rapper and their label mate, Cardi B. But now they want the Barbz to forgive them and to start off on a clean slate.

What are your thoughts on the recent outpour of love Nicki Minaj is receiving?

In related Nicki news, she shared her 2003 mugshot with her fans in a post and delete.

“It took me years to b able to look at things like this,” Nicki penned. “Criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. I did use it tho. This is so inspiring now looking back,” she added. “The girl was leaking blood and spent days in the hospital. The word on the street was that I was gonna b deported. I was so scared. Lol. I was ‘on the run’. I rlly thought I was in a ghetto movie. I hid my car and went to stay wit my Aunt in Brooklyn chile. Bwahahaaaaa. #Growth.”

Nicki recently released her 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty” to streaming services with the addition of three new tracks Fractions, Crocidile Teeth, and Seeing Green featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.