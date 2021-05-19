YG and Mozzy Release Tracklist for ‘Kommunity Service’ Joint Album

YG and Mozzy are ready to unleash their joint album, Kommunity Service.

Appearing on the album cover in homage to Nas, DMX, and Belly, the two have also released their tracklist, corraling the likes of Ty Dolla Sign, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, G Herbo, and more for the effort.

“Just doing our Kommunity Service. West Coast been closed so it’s time to turn it back up,” Mozzy said.

YG added the release is “strictly for the streets.”

The album will be available on the streaming service of your choice this Friday.

Check out the tracklist below.