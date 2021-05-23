Rapper Lil Yachty can officially add “beauty influencer” to his resume. After months of preparation, the rapper finally dropped his nail polish line, Crete. The first release included a full collection set, 3 sets of nail sticker packs, 3 nail paints, and 2 different topcoats. The limited-edition NEGATIVES 001 collection released online Friday, May 21, and some items are already sold out.

In an Instagram post, the Georgia native shared the news on the CRETE page.

“WE ARE SOLD OUT!! WOW, THANK YOU EVERYONE. There are a few pens still left on the site, but the collection set is gone – don’t miss out next time, please. The next drop will be even better.” said Lil Yachty.

If you’re still hoping to get your hand on some of the products, you can get items individually online. The prices range from $10-$14 an item.