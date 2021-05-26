Karen Civil, Lenny S, Shenseea, Wayne, Brooklyn Johnny and more attended the screening of the premiere of the docuseries, Ahead For All.

New digital banking and financial health platform, Ahead Financials, LLC (Ahead), is taking a cross-cultural approach to introduce its financial services offerings and connect with its core customers through a mix of immersive and engaging in person, social, digital and live experiences. Rooted in the company’s mission to help all people create financially secure futures, the campaign, dubbed ‘Ahead for All,’ has officially kicked off with the premiere of a 6-episode docu-series focused on how culture intersects with banking.

The “Ahead For All” docu-series approaches financial health through the real stories and financial journeys of influential cultural innovators from all walks of life — from streetwear designer KidSuper, to skateboarder Isiah Hilt, to retired NBA athlete and cannabis investor Al Harrington, to rapper Mistah Fab. The official trailer and first episode of the 6 episode series debuted at an intimate premiere event on May 20 in Los Angeles, CA hosted by social media and digital media marketing strategist, Karen Civil and noted music executive, Wayno, and will roll out weekly on Ahead’s YouTube channel beginning May 21.

Check out the full event recap below: