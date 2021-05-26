This wouldn’t be the couple’s first time mentioning a divorce, however, could this possibly be the last? Erica Mena has seemed to reach her limits with her husband, Safaree Samuels after a video surfaced on the internet of Samuels alleged dancing with a woman at a nightclub.

While Erica is glowing and growing her bun in the oven, many were disappointed in Safaree’s actions, in hopes that the video is old. However, Erica’s comments on Instagram let us know that there may really be trouble in paradise.

When a fan asked if Mena was interested in getting pregnant again, she responded, “It’s not easy doing it alone.” The couple shares a one-year-old child together, Safire Samuels, who Erica is now filing for primary custody over. Although Mena is asking for primary custody, she is willing to share joint legal custody with her soon-to-be ex-husband. Mena also wants child support and exclusive use of their current residence.

The Love and Hip Hop stars tied the knot in 2019 and have been showing both of their ups and downs on social media since. Could this really be the end of Erica Mena and Safaree? What do you think?