Nicki Minaj started a new #BackyardChallenge.

Nicki broke the Internet when she showed the world “how a bad b*tch” goes to Prague. Now she’s bringing the vacation to her home in her latest viral moment.

“Attention,” Nicki jokingly said while sitting pretty next to her pool. “This is how bad bitches go on vacation but really still be at home. You bitches can’t even spell home!”

“H O M E – it’s the #backyardchallenge,” she captioned the post before tapping Yo Gotti to flex his backyard oasis with a cave.

To add to Gotti’s flex, he filled his pool with $100 bills before diving in with all his chains on.

“You niggas ain’t waking up in no cave like this,” Gotti said. “You niggas ain’t waking up in no cave like this. Is you?!”

Polo G‘s mom and manager also joined in on the phone and flexed her sanctuary. “You bitches can’t even spell HOME,” she captioned the video showing off her lavish home.

Monica also joined in the challenge with her little one but they ‘touched down 2 cause hell’ in their video.

Nicki Minaj started the #Backyardchallenge and it’s a reminder that all us regular folk are poor! Who do you think bodied the challenge the best?