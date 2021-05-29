There was a chance that Verzuz on Triller might not have been a thing.

According to a new report by Bloomberg, tech giant Apple reportedly tried to buy Verzuz during their previous partnership. The report claims that Apple never engaged in a bidding war for the internet battle series, but presented a purchase price that was ultimately rejected. While there is no idea what that number was, it must have been lower than what Triller presented.

Last July, Swizz, and Timb had entered into a partnership with Apple for people to be able to live stream Verzuz through Apple Music and Beats1 at the same time as the Verzuz Instagram live channel. Production budgets went up as well and artists were able to battle in the same room as each other too. However, March marked the end of their partnership when Verzuz was sold to Triller.

At the end of the day, it worked out best for Swizz and Timb, who started Verzuz last year by playing their own music over Instagram live through an aux cord. In selling Verzuz to Triller, the two super producers became “large shareholders” in Triller and were able to allocate a portion of their equity in Triller to the artists that had participated in a Verzuz battle.