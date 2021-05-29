There’s a reason why Future is known for being one of the most toxic in the game.

Last week, Detroit bred rapper 42 Dugg dropped his debut album Free Dem Boyz, which featured the single “Maybach” featuring Future. In the hook of the song, Future mentions his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey, rapping “Magic city, I’m the owner/ Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.” However, we are finding out that this is the edited version of the song.

Recently, 42 Dugg would go on Triller to leak the original version of the song where Future sends shots at not only Lori Harvey, but her father Steve Harvey, and new boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan.

In the leaked version, Future raps, “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/Must have forgotten to tell her daddy she begged me not to leave/ Put baguettes on your ankles, damn near up to your knees.” He then takes aim at Michael B. Jordan, “She didn’t have a choice but to go fuck a lame after me/ Realest nigga hit the twat, she damn near OD’ed/I got European shit I left overseas/I got love for all my hoes that got love for me.”

You can check out the unedited version below.

Dat boy @1future is ah REAL MUFUCKING FOOL 🐐🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/mX2ho5rrq2 — 42Dugg (@42_Dugg) May 27, 2021

For those that need a refresher, while millions of people sat at home social distancing at the beginning of the pandemic last year, many people were surprised to see Lori Harvey and Future together, out and about living life. They would later break things off in August, and shortly after that, she would be seen with Michael B. Jordan. Even though Future has moved on to another girlfriend, he obviously hasn’t let go of Lori.