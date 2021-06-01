15 Must Do Hair Extension Tips So That They Look Better Longer

Your hair extensions look amazing but if you don’t take care of them this part of your beauty routine can get very costly and very expensive. These pro tips will help you get the most out of your bundles. The hair care formula of, install it and forget it until my next wash won’t work when your wearing extensions or wigs. Without proper care, you can end up with matted hair, dull strands, or even worse, irreversible damage to your real hair. We want you to snatch your edges, not loose them.

Here are 15 tips to keeping your wig (no pun intended) right and tight all the time:

Wash and condition extensions at least every other week and at a minimum once a month. Excessive washing can cause the install to loosen and you won’t get a long wear. If you are wearing a wig, please wash and condition your hair underneath at least every other week a spray bottle will become your best friend.

Hair extensions require special treatment as there is no oil traveling down the hair shaft, meaning the hair becomes dry. “Says hair stylist and wig goddess Kim Kimble to Allure Magazine. “Always use products that are hydrating and gentle on the hair.

Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners on your human hair wigs, especially after coloring them. Colored wigs should always be deep conditioned during wash days to retain color and moistur and to keep them looking luscious.

It’s best to let your wig and or extensions air dry to avoid them from getting brittle and breakage. If you must use a dryer then use the lowest settings so you don’t burn the strands.

Place a small amount of shampoo for color-treated hair in your hand, evenly and gently stroke it through the hair in a downwards motion from the roots to the ends.

Rinse by holding the hair under running cool water to avoid them from drying and frizzing up.

Be gentle when handling your wigs because they are fragile after being dyed.

If your dying the hair, you can protect the lace from the dye by spreading styling gel on the lace until completely covered. Use a cool setting to blow dry the gel or let it sit overnight.

Brushing a wig while it’s wet will make the wig frizzy.

The best way to sleep with your hair extensions is by wrapping them in silk or sleeping on a silk pillowcase to prevent dryness to avoid tangling while or try using a silk scarf, the circumference of your head so the hair will not hang loose.

11. Prepping involves brushing any knots and tangles out with a wig brush (not a comb!) from the bottom of the wig up. Do NOT brush your wig while it’s wet.

12. On synthetic hair, the rake features of a detangling brush work wonders on the fibers because synthetic hair is similar to velcro. It tends to want to stick together. So if you have a tool that can rake through the hair and it doesn’t pick up or drag, then it’s the foremost option. We love the Felicia Leatherwood detangling brush.

13. Use a leave-in conditioner before styling. “This will help detangle your wig, enhance any curl or wave it might have, and add shine,” Mix a leave in detangler like Pantene Gold Series Leave-On Detangling Milk with water in a spray bottle, apply, then style as desired.” Says hairstylist Kiya Wright

14. Never sleep with Wet Extensions

15. Don’t get lazy your bank account is depending on you.