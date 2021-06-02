The Game Confirms New Music From Kendrick Lamar Is On The Way

The Game knows more about new music from Kendrick Lamar than we do. He did not hesitate to let us know.

It has been 4 long years since Kendrick Lamar has dropped an album. At this point in his career, it is no surprise when it comes to K-Dot’s time lapses between albums. His previous release, DAMN, is his fourth full-length release since his Section. 80 debut in 2011. He followed that with his major-label debut, Good Kid, M.A.A.D City a year later. That would be the last time K Dot dropped projects in consecutive years.

The time lapses between projects are something that TDE has adopted with each artist. One can speculate that K Dot would have dropped a project last year, but it was not the most opportune time.

According to The Game, 2021 is the return of King Kendrick Lamar. He recently took to IG live to commend J. Cole’s rapping on The Off-Season, feeling inspired and K. Dot’s upcoming release.

“I talked to Top Dawg, says The Compton rapper. “You know, he told me Kendrick ’bout to hit ni**as with some sh*t real soon and sh*t. So, you know, who knows how real soon that it but if Kendrick is working, that sh*t is always major. “That’s my lil ni**a. Love that ni**a to death.”

He proceeds to say the entire TDE label is family. In addition to Kendrick Lamar, the roster includes SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, Reason, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker.

While The Game’s message did not have a timeline, it is great to hear Kendrick is looking to make a return. Don’t hold your breathe because we don’t know “how real soon that is.”