Just days after the release of Lil Durk and Lil Baby’s Voice Of The Heroes project, it has been confirmed that Dontay Banks Jr., the older brother of Lil Durk, was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in Chicago.

Banks, who was also known as “DThang”, was shot outside of Club O in Harvey, Illinois. Very few details have been released about Banks’ death, however, many have taken to social media to express their grief and condolences to Durk and the OTF family.

What’s this dude still during in Chicago,,Chicago is too cold for a street rich dude to be…damn 🤦‍♂️rip Dthang — Olalekan ibro£uro (@IBROEURO_DREAM) June 6, 2021