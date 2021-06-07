DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, will officially land at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. The new album will sell 32,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week.

Joining X on the album is a plethora of stars ranging from Alicia Keys to JAY-Z and The LOX to Griselda.

Swizz Beatz hit Zane Lowe’s show on Apple Music 1 and revealed why it’s such a heavy number of features.

“The only tribute was the Moneybagg track,” Swizz detailed. “Everything else X was present and happy for. We had a conversation, and I told him, I said, yo, I know you don’t like a lot of features, but I think it’s time that people should see that other people love you as well and you’re respected by serious, serious artists.”

He added, “The next album, we can get back to how you want to do it, but let’s have some fun. Let’s give them something they can’t expect. They’re not expecting you and Bono. They’re not expecting you and Alicia. They’re not expecting you and Griselda. They’re not expecting you, Jay, and Nas on one track. You know what I’m saying? They never expected an Usher with ‘Letter To My Son, Call Your Father,’ You know?”