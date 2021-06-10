It’s a countdown to new music from Megan Thee Stallion tonight. The Houston rapper is hosting a live stream on Youtube before the release of her upcoming single Thot Sh*t. In an Instagram post, the Hot Girl told her fans to meet her there.



“Hotties!! join me tonight on my YouTube for the livestream premiere of THOT SHIT ! 8:45 PT 11:45 ET Head to my Twitter and ask me a question with the hashtag #TSVIDEO and I’ll answer tonight on the live. See you there.” wrote Megan.

Earlier this week the rapper announced her return to the music world after her nearly two-month hiatus.

“THOT SHIT 6/11 PRESAVE IT NOW HOTTIES. Link in bio.” wrote Megan.