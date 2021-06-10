It’s a countdown to new music from Megan Thee Stallion tonight. The Houston rapper is hosting a live stream on Youtube before the release of her upcoming single Thot Sh*t. In an Instagram post, the Hot Girl told her fans to meet her there.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

“Hotties!! join me tonight on my YouTube for the livestream premiere of THOT SHIT ! 8:45 PT 11:45 ET Head to my Twitter and ask me a question with the hashtag #TSVIDEO and I’ll answer tonight on the live. See you there.” wrote Megan.

Earlier this week the rapper announced her return to the music world after her nearly two-month hiatus.

Advertisement

“THOT SHIT 6/11 PRESAVE IT NOW HOTTIES. Link in bio.” wrote Megan.