LaMelo Ball is your 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year.

The Charlotte Hornets guard and the youngest brother of the Ball family beat out finalists Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings for the honor.

Although he missed 21 games, Ball’s stellar play was enough to get the nod. Ball averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals in his first season. He also shot 35% from 3-point range.

The award was presented in surprise by LaMelo’s teammate Miles Bridges. You can see the moment below.