With a new album set for Friday, Tyler, the Creator has released a new video for “WUSYANAME.”

The new video follows “Lumberjack” and kicks off with Tyler giving his best attempt at storytime, detailing a road trip that leads to the girl of his dreams.

“In California, you spend most of your life in cars, moving, traveling, searching for somewhere to land,” he narrates as the video begins. “I don’t mind tiptoeing across the globe for thrills and flying to Vienna to see a show at the Kunsthistorisches Museum or headed south to raise dolphins on jet skis. But this time I ended up in [bleep], lookin’ for this brioche my boy told me about. That’s when I met ‘She.'”

In the video, Tyler began to lay his mack down on the sample-laden single, opening with such a flattering line: “You look malnourished.”

You can see the new video below. The Call Me If You Get Lost album will hit Friday and feature 42 Dugg, NBA Youngboy, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Drama, Domo Genesis, and more.