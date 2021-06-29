After NFL defensive end came out publicly to declare his homosexuality during Gay Pride Month, the NFL has been under the microscope in its acceptance of gay players in the league. The National Football League has dropped a video showing its support for the LGBTQ community, declaring that “football is gay”.

Along with saying that football is gay, the support video also states, “Football is Lesbian, Football is Beautiful, Football is Queer, and Football is life.” The video also asks its viewers to donate to the Trevor Project, an organization aimed at suicide prevention among LGBTQ community members.