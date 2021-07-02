The Party Never Ends is Juice WRLD’s second posthumous release, following his Legends Never Die album in 2020, which debuted at the top of the Billboard charts. Details on the EP, including the tracklist and a release date, have not yet been announced.



Yesterday, Lil Bibby said via Twitter that the first part of the project is almost complete, they’re just waiting on Travis Scott.

Bibby used Twitter to ask his fans to assist in completing the mission. The rapper, who signed Juice WRLD to his label Grade A Productions, tweeted, “First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on @trvisXX spam him!!”



Advertisement

First part of the album is 90% done, jus waiting on @trvisXX spam him!! — Lil Bibby (@LilBibby_) July 1, 2021

This announcement came after Bibby revealed via Twitter that the EP will have three parts.

It’s 3 parts to the album — Lil Bibby (@LilBibby_) June 30, 2021

Thanks to Lil Bibby, we can add Travis Scott to that A-lists of rappers. Who knows what the delay is, but hopefully the ragers can pull through and make it possible.

Juice WRLD’s manager, Peter Jideonwo, recently did an interview with Twitch streamer Adin Ross, and he said that a new EP will feature tracks with Lil Uzi Vert and several other A-lists artists.

“We got a EP coming out called The Party Never Ends,” Jideonwo said. “Lil Uzi Vert’s gon’ be on there, a few other big people gon’ be on there.”

Even though Juice is gone, his music is still alive as he has been featured in a number of new tracks.

Migos’ featured him on Culture III, and he appeared on Maroon 5‘s new album Jordi. His team also recently reissued his debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance. Which featured a remix of “Lucid Dreams” with Lil Uzi Vert and a new solo track, “734. ” Released in celebration of the tracklist’s third anniversary.



The team of the late rapper also recently confirmed that in addition to the posthumous album, HBO will be concurrently releasing a documentary.



Juice WRLD’ may be in Heaven resting with hip hop’s late fallen soldiers, but the party is not over.



