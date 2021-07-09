Other than his music, or rainbow hair, Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for his constant trolling on the internet. The “FeFe” rapper has been in some viral back and forths with some of hip-hop’s favorites, putting a face to “I’m not scared of anyone.” In the midst of his arguments, Tekashi has also shown that he has no remorse for his disrespectful comments made in the past towards the rapper’s deceased loved ones.

While Tekashi has been laying low recently, the rapper is back from living under a rock to go back and forth with California rapper, Blueface Baby. The beef started when 6ix9ine commented under a video of Blueface Baby getting a tattoo of his jeweler’s name on the side of his head, posted by DJ Akademiks. “He definitely owed them money for unpayed jewelry,” the rainbow-haired rapper wrote under the post.

“You literally trying to hard to stay relevant,” Blueface responded with the face to palm emoji.

“Kids hungry daddy hungry but you claim [cap emoji] to walk around with ‘so much money’ [cap] that’s a dam shame @akademiks @6ix9ine,” the Thotiana rapper continued. Blueface is referring to recent reports that showed a video of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s biological father in need of support as it was stated that he is homeless. The mother of his child, Sara Molina also claims that the rapper doesn’t help out with their daughter financially.

“Stop talkin like you getting money bro you clearly don’t got it,” 6ix9ine responded. The rapper then posted a video of himself attempting to buy a chain at a jewelry store, obviously trolling Blueface Baby. The caption to the video reads, “One hit wonder problems.”

Check out the video of 6ix9ine trolling here and here!