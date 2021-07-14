LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company to Sell Equity Stakes and Raise Value to $750M

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company to Sell Equity Stakes and Raise Value to $750M

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Co. is in the eyesight of potential investors to sell a piece of the media and entertainment firm at a value north of $750 million.

Variety reports the interest in the company ranges across industries and those targeting a potential deal include Nike and streaming video providers and tech companies. The SpringHill Co. will not be up for sale as a whole, however, selling minority and majority equity stakes.

The latest release from SpringHill will be Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will pair King James with the Looney Tunes in a battle against The Goon Squad, which will release on July 16 on HBO Max.

Advertisement

The company will also soon produce a new version of House Party and Hustle, which will star Adam Sandler.

You can read the full report here.