Fivio Foreign is Free From Jail and Eyeing Summer Jam

Fivio Foreign is a recently free man. After being arrested in April on weapons possession, Fivio revealed that he is back out on Twitter.

Free 🔓 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) July 13, 2021

Following the announcement, he was eyeing a spot on Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

Summer Jam ? 👀🔥 — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) July 13, 2021

“I need to be on Summer Jam,” he said on Instagram Live. “I need main stage… I need to turn up, this is what I need to do!”

Are you ready for a return of Fivio?