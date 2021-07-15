Wu-Tang: An American Saga is set to return this September. The first three episodes of the second season will drop on September 8 and the rest will follow every Wu-Wednesday.

Season 2 is highlighted as:

The Clan is disillusioned with life in the projects, and Bobby knows that success in the music industry could be their ticket to better lives. But getting the Clan members to drop everything for music isn’t easy. The resentment between Dennis, Sha, Power, and Divine still runs deep, while the other Clan members struggle dealing with intercity life. This time around, Bobby is dedicated to authenticity and though he knows he can lead his crew through the challenges of the music business, the Clan’s fractures may prove too much to overcome.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is executive produced by Alex Tse, The RZA, Method Man, Brian Grazer, and Francie Calfo.

