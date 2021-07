According to several confirmed reports, “Beatbox” Rapper SpotemGottem has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact.

Details surrounding the arrest have yet to be disclosed, but according to the report, SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, is currently still in custody as the bond for his warrant has yet to be set by a magistrate.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.

Advertisement