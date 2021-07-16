Blxst and Bino Rideaux are holding down Los Angeles with the release of their new collaborative project, Sixtape 2. The new release follows the 2019 collab, which primed the two as stars of the future.

The new release has 12 tracks and is led by the hit single “Movie.” The new release flexes their smooth, stylistic lyricism and penchant for catchy hooks. Serving as songwriters on the project, in addition to Blxst producing several of the tracks, Sixtape 2 allows both artists to highlight their individual talents.

The new release also features a music video for “One Of Them Ones,” which is opened up by the legendary DJ Drama. You can hear the full album below.

Advertisement