Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain album is currently the top-selling Hip-Hop album of 2021.
Either you love him or you love him not, it doesn’t matter because the “Wockesha” rapper’s album hits the spot, the No.1 spot. According to analytics complied by Hits Daily Double.
Moneybagg Yo leads the way with 659,000 copies sold, with Pooh Shiesty coming in second with 642,000 units moved for Shiesty Season. J. Cole came in at third selling 623,000 copies of The Off-Season.
The Memphis rapper released A Gangsta’s Pain on April 23, 2021, and the album, which features BIG30, Future, TripStar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams, has spent the top spot on the Billboards as well. The album featuring hit songs like “Time Today” and “Wockesha” debuted No.1 on the Billboards Top 200.
A Gangsta’s Pain currently sits at the No. 10 spot.
Additionally, last week Bagg announced his “Gangstas Pain Tour.”
With featured performances also from BIG30, Fredo Bang, and Black Zack.
The tour is set to hit 20 cities and will kick off September 29, in Tampa and ends on December 26, in Seattle. Tickets are already on sale.
Which tours coming up are you amped to be outside for? Let us know below.