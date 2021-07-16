Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain album is currently the top-selling Hip-Hop album of 2021.

Either you love him or you love him not, it doesn’t matter because the “Wockesha” rapper’s album hits the spot, the No.1 spot. According to analytics complied by Hits Daily Double.

Moneybagg Yo leads the way with 659,000 copies sold, with Pooh Shiesty coming in second with 642,000 units moved for Shiesty Season. J. Cole came in at third selling 623,000 copies of The Off-Season.

Highest Selling 2021 Hip Hop Albums in US



659k – Moneybagg Yo

642k – Pooh Shiesty – Shiesty Season

623k – J. Cole

606k – Rod Wave – SoulFly

561k – Polo G – Hall of Fame

475k – Lil Tjay – Destined 2 Win

421k – Young Stoner Life – SL2

399k – DJ Khaled

389k – Lil Baby & Lil Durk — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) July 14, 2021

The Memphis rapper released A Gangsta’s Pain on April 23, 2021, and the album, which features BIG30, Future, TripStar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams, has spent the top spot on the Billboards as well. The album featuring hit songs like “Time Today” and “Wockesha” debuted No.1 on the Billboards Top 200.

A Gangsta’s Pain currently sits at the No. 10 spot.

Additionally, last week Bagg announced his “Gangstas Pain Tour.”

Gangstas Pain Tour Kick Off In September After My Gday Shit Fina Be Crazzzyyy !! 🔥🔥We Adding Memphis,Nashville & Las Vegas, Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow I’m Selling Out Every Date I Stamp Det !! #BGE pic.twitter.com/1CDPS4yva7 — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) July 8, 2021

With featured performances also from BIG30, Fredo Bang, and Black Zack.

The tour is set to hit 20 cities and will kick off September 29, in Tampa and ends on December 26, in Seattle. Tickets are already on sale.

Which tours coming up are you amped to be outside for? Let us know below.