Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, dropped at midnight and it’s loaded with star power.

The last album by the Brooklyn drill rapper, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which dropped in 2020, is currently the No.1 Hip-Hop album of 2021. His new album Faith will be looking to reach the same success.

The 20 track album features some of Hip-Hop’s all-stars like, Rick Ross, The Dream, 21 Savage, Quavo, Future, 42 Dugg, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Takeoff, Chris Brown, Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, and multiple collaborations with Pusha-T.

Kid Cudi, who’s on track 18, “8 Ball,” has expressed extreme joy about the project. He tweeted, “Really excited for yall to hear this Pop Smoke record.”

According to MRC Data, formerly known as Nielsen Music, with the equivalent of 948,000 sales in the U.S. this year, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars is the most popular album in Hip-Hop of 2021. Across all of music, the album is the fourth-most-consumed album, after records by Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Morgan Wallen, MRC Data says.

Do you think the features on Pop Smoke’s Faith will help carry the project into Platnimun status? Check it out below and leave your thoughts.