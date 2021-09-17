Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, MONTERO, has arrived.

The project that released overnight boasts features from Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and more. The 15-track album was executive produced by Take A Daytrip released via Columbia Records. The album also includes the Billboard topping singles such as “Industry Baby” feat. Jack Harlow and “Montero (Call Me by Your Name).”

The “Old Town Road” singer additionally premiered new audio visualizers for several album tracks, which launched in support of charity organizations. Check out the Megan Thee Stallion featured “Dolla Sign Slime” below.

This follows Nas’ collaboration with the Gilead COMPASS Initiative, working to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Southern United States. Gilead will match all donations up to $25,000 per charity.

The LP release follows his VMA win for Video of the Year and Nas’ much talked about Met Gala debut on Monday night.

Share your thoughts on MONTERO below.