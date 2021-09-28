The Dreamville Festival will make its return in 2022 and it will be bigger than before. J.Cole and the Dreamville team have announced the festival will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, NC on April 2-3, 2022.

The festival marks the return of one of the largest artist-led events in the country and one of the most popular annual events in the state of North Carolina. This is the first year the festival will be two days long, following the success of the first year bringing in 40,000 attendees.

“It’s exciting to finally be back. Ever since we wrapped our first fest, we’ve been waiting to get back to the park with our Dreamville family,” said Dreamville Partner and Festival President, Adam Roy. “We had to come back bigger and better than before. With the fest moving to two days, Dreamville Festival is about to become the festival our team has always dreamt about. We want this to grow into one of the premier annual music experiences in the country.”

Two-day GA and VIP passes will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET this Friday, October 1 on www.DreamvilleFest.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets quickly once available as the previous festival event sold out in advance and prices will increase as the event dates draw near.

A special ticket pre-sale will also be available for fans starting at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28. In order to take advantage of this special early-bird access, fans must first sign-up for the official Dreamville Festival newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

A portion of proceeds from the 2022 event will be donated to the official Dreamville Festival charity partners, the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy. For more information on these organizations, please visit www.Dreamville.com and www.DixPark.org.