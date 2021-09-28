Tems has been making a name for herself as a songwriter, singer, and producer in the music industry. Most recently, Tems has gotten the respect put on her name following two collabs done with Wizkid and Drake that have put more recognition on the singer’s catalog. While many were surprised to hear Tem’s on Drake’s sixth studio album, Tems reveals that she and the Certified Lover Boy himself may be linking up again for joint collaboration, expected to release next year.

In an interview with The Guardian, Tems details her experience growing up in Nigeria as a child, to which she found it to be lonely. “I used to write poems a lot,” she stated. “I just started writing songs, at around 11. Some of them were about me not having friends, some of them were about my classmates saying I was weird. Some of it was just really sad. I didn’t have a lot of human interaction, but it helped me heal to be able to sing about what I was feeling.”

It’s safe to say that Drake admires the Nigerian singer’s work ethic as he complimented her on her craft. Tems reveals in the interview that she listened to Drake since she was a teenager and stated that in their first link-up, the rapper told her, “Bruuuh, how – why – are you so good?”

The collab from the artist is expected to release sometime next year when Tem’s is ready to release her debut album.

Fans of Tems get to watch the singer’s career blossom over time. In her latest EP, “If Orange Was a Place,” the singer linked up with Brent Fiyaz for a song titled “Found.” Who else do You think Tems will collab with on her debut album?