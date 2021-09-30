Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball has announced a four-year scholarship for a student majoring in Sports Management or Sports Communication & Marketing at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University.

To qualify for Ball’s scholarship, applicants must have scored 1100 on the SAT (or 22 on the ACT) or averaged a B (or better) grade. Additionally, candidates must submit a written essay that explains where they envision themselves in 10 years and how the LaMelo Scholarship would contribute to those plans.

“I want to encourage the next generation of sports executives and leaders to follow their dreams just like I did to make it to the NBA,” Ball said. “I’m fortunate to have the means and public platform to support others, so I want to do my part and create a lane for a student to get a strong education and be in position to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry.”

The Sports Communication & Marketing program provides students with the opportunity to gain experience in sports writing, reporting, broadcasting, promotion and digital marketing and collaborate closely with LIU’s robust alumni network, which includes notable sports reporters, publicists and experts in New York City and beyond.

The Sports Management program trains students in all aspects of sports management and enables them to study a wide variety of disciplines in the industry, including business, marketing, communications and management. The program, which is led by two-time Super Bowl Champion and former New York Giants player Perry Williams, will help students sharpen specific skills, such as representation, administration, branding, event planning, and public relations.

Applications for the LaMelo Scholarship formally open on Sept. 29 via http://apply.liu.edu/rn and will run through Dec. 1 at 11:59 pm ET. The winner will be notified later in December and the scholarship would take effect, starting the Fall 2022 semester.