Following releases from Aaliyah and Tank, Blackground Records 2.0 has re-released Toni Braxton’s RIAA-certified Gold album Libra. The album is now available across all streaming platforms.

Libra, in reference to Braxton’s astrological sign, is the sixth studio album marking her debut on Blackground Records. Libra debuted at number four on the US Billboard 200, Braxton’s fourth top-five entry, and additionally opened at number two on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with half a million copies sold to date. This offering features hit singles such as “Please” and “Trippin’ (That’s the Way Love Works)”.

You can take a walk down memory lane with the album below.

