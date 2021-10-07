Dave Chappelle’s new comedy special is now streaming on Netflix.

The hour-long special called “The Closer” was recorded just last August, and features Chappelle covering the latest controversies. He says in the new special that it’ll be his last one for a while, and that it will complete his “body of work” for Netflix.

He’s already drawing heat for some of his comments in the show, including his support for transphobic feminists, known as TERFs. TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminists,” a term used to describe feminists whose views about gender are seen as anti-trans.

In the special, Dave Chappelle says TERFs look at trans women the way Blacks might look at Blackface.

“They canceled J.K. Rowling, my God. Effectually she said gender was a fact, the trans community got mad as s**t, they started calling her a TERF.”

He added: “I’m team TERF.… Gender is a fact.”

The comments riled backlash on social media, with some accusing him of bigotry.

Dave Chapelle is literally obsessed with the Queer community, this is like the 3rd special where he has addressed Queer folks in the same condescending tone that white folks do to Black people when we fight against racism. — Antravis Bisou (@revivemilestone) October 5, 2021

The thing that bugs me the most about @DaveChappelle's defense of JK Rowling is that he tried to justify his hot takes by mentioning his friendship with Daphne Dorman (a deceased trans comedian).



Bud, that's literally the "I have a black friend" defense. — Jennifer, 2 hot 4 tinder (@jenn_does_stuff) October 7, 2021

Chappelle also said he would like to “negotiate the release of DaBaby,” who received widespread criticism for his homophobic comments about people living with HIV/AIDS.

Some of his supporters took to social media to back up the acclaimed comedian.

Dave Chapelle talking about how trans people are particularly cross with him:



Someone came up to me on the street the other day and said ‘they’re after you”. I said “whaaat? One they, or many theys”



😂😂😂 — Lorelei 🌕🧙‍♀️🕸🍄🦖 (@hatpinwoman) October 6, 2021

Dave Chapelle on DaBaby:



“ In our country, you can shoot an kill a black n*gga in America but you better not hurt a gay persons feelings” pic.twitter.com/B4PL5Q0kpO — Mint 💚 (@mint_tibb) October 5, 2021

Wow @DaveChappelle's latest Netflix special is the bravest comedy routine I've ever seen. It's hilarious while making a POWERFUL point. Incredible. How have the reviews been? I can't imagine corporate media responding appropriately. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 7, 2021

Is this all apart of stand up comedy or did Dave cross the line with his comments?

