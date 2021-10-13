Kevin Durant is officially entering the world of NFTs. The superstar member of the Brooklyn Nets will be teaming with Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, and the Flow blockchain.

Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom and Dapper Labs will enter a brand partnership spanning sponsorship and activations across the sports business media network. The two-year partnership will feature multiple touchpoints to bring Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot platform to life in unique ways with prominence for Durant across the platform. The landmark deal also includes a creative development role for Durant and Thirty Five Ventures that will see Durant curate and create NBA Top Shot Moments, video content, and more. The partnership follows. Boardroom’s early commitment to covering trading cards, collectibles, and the NFT marketplace, including content collaborations with and editorial coverage for collectors to get the latest on NFTs.

“Top Shot is the future for basketball fans – bringing them closer to players and building community across the sport in new and innovative ways,” said Durant. “At Boardroom, we’ve also been at the forefront of the NFT space, and I’m excited to partner in advancing NFT’s further into the mainstream, creating and curating exclusive Moments and content with Top Shot.”

Advertisement

“Thirty Five Ventures has been supporters of and investors in Dapper Labs for some time, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to further partner with them and expand our coverage of NBA Top Shot across all of Boardroom’s properties” said Thirty Five Ventures and Boardroom co-founder Rich Kleiman.

“From the moment we met with Kevin and Rich, it was clear that we shared a passion to bring fans closer than ever and in the most epic ways to their favorite athletes,” said Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs. “As KD continues to put his stamp on game-changing moments, we’re able to offer fans access to him in entirely new ways and cement NBA Top Shot’s place at the center of the fan experience.”