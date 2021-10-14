Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has released the much anticipated accompanying video to the anthem “SOMEBODY’S SON” featuring GRAMMY Award-winning songstress Brandy.

The single is produced Mystro and is from Tiwa’s critically acclaimed fifth studio project WATER & GARRI and is released through Motown Records. Savage calls the Brandy collaboration a “full circle moment with her all-time idol.”

The video is directed by Nigerian filmmaker and frequent collaborator Meji Alabi and channels the song’s honesty, emotion and it’s powerful delivery.

Advertisement

You can see the video below.