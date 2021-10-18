A mansion owned by JAY-Z and Beyonce is up for sale. The historic home was built in 1925 and is listed for $4,450,000. The home is 13,292 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. The building was originally a Presbyterian church.

According to TMZ, the house has also served for special events like weddings, salons, and major recording stars. The home is in the Historic Garden District of New Orleans and is just walking distance from the Mardi Gras parade route. The home has three floors and 26-foot ceilings.

Earlier this summer, the same home caught on fire. In July, NOLA.com reported a one-alarm fire was called into fire personnel around 6:15 p.m. when the residential fire alarm went off.

“If they didn’t get there when they did, it could have been much worse,” a spokesperson for the New Orleans Fire Department said. “It’s a historic home.”