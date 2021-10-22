Multi-platinum-certified Boston-born and Los Angeles-based artist Bia return with the For Certain deluxe album.
The new album features “Besito,” featuring G Herbo, which generated 5.7 million streams worldwide and over 2 million views on the music video. Additionally, her breakthrough hit “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” just received a platinum certification from the RIAA.
Right now, she’s lighting up venues across the country as direct support on Don Toliver’s Life Of A Don Tour. Check out the remaining dates below.
You can check out the tracklist and the new album below.
TRACKLISTING:
BIA BIA [feat. Lil Jon]
SKATE
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY
SAME HANDS [feat. Lil Durk]
AUTOMATIC [feat. Doe Boy & 42 Dugg]
PLATE
COVER GIRL
FREE BIA (1st DAY OUT)
WHOLE LOTTA MONEY [feat. Nicki Minaj]
BESITO [feat. G Herbo]
CAN’T TOUCH THIS
BIG DEAL [feat. Sevyn Streeter]
FREAK IN THE NIGHT
MOTIONLESS