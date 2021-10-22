Multi-platinum-certified Boston-born and Los Angeles-based artist Bia return with the For Certain deluxe album.

The new album features “Besito,” featuring G Herbo, which generated 5.7 million streams worldwide and over 2 million views on the music video. Additionally, her breakthrough hit “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” just received a platinum certification from the RIAA.

Right now, she’s lighting up venues across the country as direct support on Don Toliver’s Life Of A Don Tour. Check out the remaining dates below.

You can check out the tracklist and the new album below.

TRACKLISTING:

BIA BIA [feat. Lil Jon]

SKATE

WHOLE LOTTA MONEY

SAME HANDS [feat. Lil Durk]

AUTOMATIC [feat. Doe Boy & 42 Dugg]

PLATE

COVER GIRL

FREE BIA (1st DAY OUT)

WHOLE LOTTA MONEY [feat. Nicki Minaj]

BESITO [feat. G Herbo]

CAN’T TOUCH THIS

BIG DEAL [feat. Sevyn Streeter]

FREAK IN THE NIGHT

MOTIONLESS