Shoe Palace is bringing DMX to its retail locations and website. One of the most iconic rappers of all time, the late DMX, will be immortalized in a new apparel collection.

The Shoe Palace and DMX collection will offer fans hoodies, tees, joggers and shorts, that are branded with DMX art, quotes, and imagery that is exclusively available in this collection. Each piece is created in the mind of DMX and uses fabrics that will extend the use and are prime for comfort.

“It was tough for everyone when we lost DMX,” said John Mersho, Vice President of Shoe Palace. “His music means so much to so many of us. This collection is for DMX and his fans.”

You can check out the pieces below and be sure to visit ShoePalace.com to cop yours.