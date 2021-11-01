This year celebs went all out and had fun recreating some of the most iconic looks and moments of the culture.  Take a look at some of our favorite costumes this year.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Kevin Hart ‘Remember The Time’ Video 

Yung Miami as Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned

Advertisement

Latto Mariah Carey

Offset as Rick James

Halley Bailey as Janet Jackson

Winnie Harlow As Grace Jones

Reginae Carter Recreates Lil Kim’s Album Cover

Shady Baby’ as Adele

Tamar Braxton Forever Sheneneh 

Rihanna As Gunna

Yung Ma as N.W.A

Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts as Kelly Rowland and Nelly

Kayykilo Recreates Eves Album Cover

Jenelle Monae The Grinch 

Ciara as TLC and ‘No Scrubs’ video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *