Blueface is back with the remix of the single “TikTok” featuring Wild ‘N Out cast member and rapper Justina Valentine.

The new single is produced by PRessplayy and the video is directed by Kez YKTV FILMS and ShotClock. The “TikTok (Remix)” is a dance track that is built for videos on the social platform.

In addition, the remix is the follow-up to singles “B!TCH#S” and viral hit “Outside” (Better Days) featuring OG Bobby Billions, which will be featured on his upcoming third album in 2022.

You can view the new video below.