Joell Ortiz is set to return with his deepest and most personal solo album to date, Autograph. Ahead of the release, Joell has dropped his second single, “In My Feelings.”

“I’m in my feelings ya’ll pardon, I feel like Oakley in the Garden,” Ortiz vents in his bars that recalls the history of Shady Records, Slaughterhouse, and Eminem.

“’In My Feelings’ is exactly that. Audio venting and reminding everyone who I am, my story and how I’m still turning pages” Joell said. “My pen moving over Heatmakerz production. No hook. Just real talk.”

Advertisement

Joell would also speak to the overall Autograph album.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety. That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork” Joell ays. “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

You can listen to the full single below.