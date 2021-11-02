The Omarion Challenge is currently everywhere. On Friday, Omarion met the fan who originally recorded the viral challenge clip onstage at his Millennium Tour in Chicago.

During the meet, Omarion gifted the fan the signature red coat that is featured on the stage. The fan is named Marlene and in addition to the coat, she received front row seats.

The Chicago venue was filled with familiar faces, including Chance the Rapper who performed the famous dance challenge backstage with both Omarion and Bow Wow among others.

