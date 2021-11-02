Rolling Loud Saturday was projected to have a ton of rain but thankfully the forecast allowed a majority of the closing day of the festival to happen without rain. Rolling Loud: New York was closed by Travis Scott but before his closing set, fans were treated to Griselda, Key Glock, Young Dolph, and more.

Saturday’s fest had a stamp of New York City stars, with performances from fan favorites like Lil TJay, Fivio Foreign, A$AP Ferg, and risers like Rah Swish, DUSTY LOCANE, and more.

Founded by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s second foray into the Big Apple continues the festival’s mission to bring back live hip-hop after a too-long absence. In December, Rolling Loud returns with Rolling Loud California, bringing headliners like Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future, and many more of the best rappers on the West Coast and beyond.

Advertisement

You can see images from the closing day below.