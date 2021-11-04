After getting approval from an LGBTQ organization to return to the Rolling Loud stage, DaBaby is partnering with the mega festival for a new tour.

DaBaby is set to hit the road this fall on the Live Show Killa Tour.

The show you thought you’d never see again,” DaBaby captioned the post.

The show will kick off in Chicago before making a run of 22 stops through Philly, Detroit, and more.

Yesterday, one LGBTQ organization has forgiven DaBaby, stating he educated himself on the problems with his comments.

Gwendolyn D. Clemons, CEO of Relationship Unleashed, spoke with TMZ following DaBaby’s Rolling Loud New York performance and detailed she and her organization are in support of the rapper. Clemons revealed DaBaby had meetings with her organization, and additional groups, educating himself on what were the issues with his statements. Among the details discussed was the impact of AIDS in Charlotte. Clemons would also express that the information was received was new to DaBaby.

While issues with DaBaby are settled, Clemons and Relationship Unleashed have not forgiven Chappelle following his comments on The Closer.