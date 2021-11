Summer Walker’s Still Over It album is officially here. The sequel to the 2019 classic brings the singer back with new tunes and airs out her love issues in the process.

The new album features the “Ex For A Reason” single featuring JT of the City Girls. In addition, Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, The Neptunes, Omarion, and Ciara are present for features.