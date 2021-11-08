Kanye West’s DONDA Academy basketball team made its debut in Minnesota over the weekend. While most eyes were on the players, fans were interested in the woman sitting next to Ye.

During his recent interview with NORE’s Drink Champs, the YEEZY founder referred Kim Kardashian-West as his “wife.”

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off,” he said. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.”

While the Drink Champs interview was likely filmed weeks in advance, following Kim’s SNL hosting debut, Kanye has since made a public debut with his alleged new model girlfriend, Vinetria. According to Page Six, the two have been “hooking up for a while now.”

Vinetria sat court-side with Ye as they watched the DONDA Academy basketball game in Minneapolis.

Kanye West was spotted with model Vinetria at the Target Center tonight. pic.twitter.com/3n8bH6F59o — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) November 7, 2021

The news comes afters KKW was seen out with SNL’s Pete Davidson. The two shared an on-screen smooch during the SNL episode last month.

kim kardashian and pete davidson at knott’s scary farm pic.twitter.com/2yzZKp9tDX — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) October 31, 2021

Despite the billionaire mogul’s claim to have not seen the paper work from his billionaire estranged wife, they have previously requested joint and legal custody of their 4 children: North, 8 Saint, 5 Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2.